Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZIONO opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $27.09.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

