ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Shares Gap Down to $19.04

Shares of ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.04, but opened at $18.28. ZKH Group shares last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 19,034 shares trading hands.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ZKH Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.30 target price on the stock.
ZKH Group Trading Down 4.2 %
ZKH Group Company Profile
ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.
