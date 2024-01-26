Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,566 Shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 31.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLB. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 43.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 9,913.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:CLB opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.82 million, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.41. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $27.94.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CLB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

About Core Laboratories

(Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Stories

