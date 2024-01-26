Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 51.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCUS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $382,212.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 258,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 6,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $140,127.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,215,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,414,673.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,521 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $382,212.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 258,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,500 shares of company stock worth $562,421 over the last three months. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.87. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 50.02% and a negative net margin of 244.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

