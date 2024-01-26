Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 49.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 125,974 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 37,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 9,453 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $75,270,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 417,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $11.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $13.81.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.18 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Hope Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Hope Bancorp

(Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.