Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 45.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 356,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 110,816 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 195.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 714,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 472,778 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 204.8% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 171,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 115,422 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 19.6% in the third quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. 60.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies Trading Down 7.3 %

LAZR opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $10.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LAZR

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.