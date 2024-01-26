Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 8,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in MasterBrand by 226.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in MasterBrand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

MasterBrand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MBC opened at $14.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 11.61. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $15.69.

MasterBrand Profile

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter. MasterBrand had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 20.15%.

(Free Report)

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.