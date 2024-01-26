Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 2,001 Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 93.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 317.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Squarespace by 953.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after buying an additional 399,710 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 44.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQSP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Squarespace from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised shares of Squarespace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.93.

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 42,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $1,190,228.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,146,600 shares in the company, valued at $117,473,178. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 9,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $289,146.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,751.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 42,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $1,190,228.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,146,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,473,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,382,685 shares of company stock worth $188,312,420 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

SQSP stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.18.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $257.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.91 million. Squarespace had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

