Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 2,113 Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in FLEX LNG by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in FLEX LNG by 509.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 57,142 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in FLEX LNG by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 34.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:FLNG opened at $30.37 on Friday. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $35.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.40.

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This is a positive change from FLEX LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 113.64%.

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

