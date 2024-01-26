Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 421 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Universal were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 3.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 1.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 221,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Universal in the third quarter worth $485,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Universal by 11.9% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 174,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 18,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Universal by 22.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Universal

In other news, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 3,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $206,958.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,006.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of Universal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $107,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 3,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $206,958.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,006.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UVV opened at $58.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Universal Co. has a 12 month low of $44.40 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $638.48 million for the quarter.

Universal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is 65.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on UVV. StockNews.com upgraded Universal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

About Universal

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

