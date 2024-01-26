Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,068 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Veradigm by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 142,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 97,432 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Veradigm in the 2nd quarter valued at $611,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veradigm by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Veradigm by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 597,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 34,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 6.0% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 65,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter.

Veradigm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $9.38 on Friday. Veradigm Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $18.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Veradigm Company Profile

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Further Reading

