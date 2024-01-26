Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 62,896 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $666,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $31.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.05. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 913.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGIO. StockNews.com started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

In related news, CEO Brian Goff sold 12,066 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $277,397.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,818.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Goff sold 12,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $277,397.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,818.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James William Burns sold 1,708 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $36,961.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,379.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,473 shares of company stock worth $1,036,836. 4.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

