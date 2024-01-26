Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $234,000 Holdings in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the first quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in FLEX LNG in the first quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in FLEX LNG by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after buying an additional 201,876 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FLNG opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.40. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $35.97.

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.32 million. Research analysts predict that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a positive change from FLEX LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.64%.

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

