Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $235,000 Stock Position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 367.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,698 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AUR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Aurora Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.75 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

Aurora Innovation stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

Aurora Innovation Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

