Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $242,000 Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 1,302.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,132,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,970 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after acquiring an additional 885,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chimera Investment by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,117,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,081,000 after purchasing an additional 547,920 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 134.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 810,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 465,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37.

Chimera Investment Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CIM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chimera Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chimera Investment

About Chimera Investment

(Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.