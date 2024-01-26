Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $260,000 Stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vicor were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the third quarter worth about $259,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the third quarter worth $471,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vicor in the third quarter valued at about $961,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Vicor by 19.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VICR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vicor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $37.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.96. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $35.48 and a one year high of $98.38.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vicor had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $107.84 million during the quarter.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

