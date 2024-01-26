Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $269,000 Holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Nelnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nelnet by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Nelnet during the 1st quarter worth $1,300,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the period. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NNI opened at $88.20 on Friday. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $101.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.81 and its 200-day moving average is $89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 44.25 and a current ratio of 44.25.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $329.52 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 4.98%. Equities analysts expect that Nelnet, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on NNI. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Nelnet in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nelnet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

