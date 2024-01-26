Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Ellington Financial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 21,180 shares of Ellington Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $276,610.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,540 shares in the company, valued at $829,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EFC opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $874.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.93. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $14.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 39.81, a current ratio of 39.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Ellington Financial had a net margin of 84.21% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Ellington Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.08%.

About Ellington Financial

(Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.