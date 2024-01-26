Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Aehr Test Systems were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 93.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $16.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.70 million, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.91. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $54.10.

Insider Activity at Aehr Test Systems

In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $84,706.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,789.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $84,706.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,789.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.87 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,678.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,060 shares of company stock worth $159,860 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aehr Test Systems Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Further Reading

