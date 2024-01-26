Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 78,698 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 367.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,698 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 104.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 127,900 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 100.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,630,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after acquiring an additional 89,330 shares during the period. 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 0.3 %

AUR opened at $3.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 3.10. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $4.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Aurora Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.