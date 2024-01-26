Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in XPEL were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 6.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 28.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in XPEL by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in XPEL by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 14.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $53.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.46. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.77 and a 12-month high of $87.46.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $102.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 13.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of XPEL from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

