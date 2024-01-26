Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 34.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $509,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 18.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $4.15 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 1.9 %

PTON stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $17.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.15.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $595.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.12 million. Research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

