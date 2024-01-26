Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECPG. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Encore Capital Group from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encore Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $51.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.56. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.84 and a beta of 1.46. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $58.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $309.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.57 million. Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

