Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 10,573 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 56.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,573 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,383,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,451,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,550,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,433,000 after acquiring an additional 19,439 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,019,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,317,000 after purchasing an additional 93,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance

MSGE opened at $34.07 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average is $31.99.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $142.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

