1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH) and Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Head-To-Head Review

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) and 1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Capgemini and 1847’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Capgemini alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capgemini N/A N/A N/A 1847 -21.49% -1,352.73% -24.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Capgemini and 1847, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capgemini 0 0 0 0 N/A 1847 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Capgemini has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1847 has a beta of 3.53, suggesting that its stock price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capgemini and 1847’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capgemini $23.18 billion 1.66 $1.63 billion N/A N/A 1847 $48.93 million 0.03 -$10.16 million N/A N/A

Capgemini has higher revenue and earnings than 1847.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Capgemini shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of 1847 shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of 1847 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Capgemini beats 1847 on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capgemini

(Get Free Report)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy. It also provides applications and technology services that helps the clients to develop, modernize, extend, and secure their IT and digital environment using the latest technologies, as well as offers local technology services in cloud, cybersecurity, quality assurance, testing, and new technology fields. In addition, the company offers business process outsourcing and transactional services, as well as installation and maintenance services for its clients' IT infrastructures in data centers or in the cloud. It serves various industries, including consumer goods and retail; energy and utilities; banking, capital markets, and insurance; manufacturing and life sciences; public sector; telecommunications, media, and technology; and services. Capgemini SE has strategic partnerships with CONA Services LLC to develop digital solutions for the consumer products industry and retail customers; and Innoveo Inc. to deliver digital transformation solutions to insurance clients across various lines of business. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About 1847

(Get Free Report)

1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Appliances, Construction, and Automotive Supplies. The Retail and Appliances segment provides a wide variety of appliance services including sales, delivery, installation, service and repair, extended warranties, and financing. The Construction segment offers doors, door frames, base boards, crown molding, cabinetry, bathroom sinks and cabinets, bookcases, built-in closets, and fireplace mantles. The Automotive Supplies segment designs and sells horn and safety products and provides vehicle emergency and safety warning lights for cars, trucks, industrial equipment, and emergency vehicles. The company was founded by Ellery W. Roberts on January 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.