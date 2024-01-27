4,018 Shares in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Busey Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Crane NXT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Crane NXT Price Performance

Shares of CXT opened at $58.03 on Friday. Crane NXT, Co. has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $63.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.64.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $620,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Crane NXT news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,632.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $16,589,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $620,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,858 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

