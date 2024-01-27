4J Wealth Management LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

4J Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,259 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.9% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $192.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.32 and a 1 year high of $199.62.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded Apple to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lowered Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.34.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

