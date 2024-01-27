a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Receives $19.09 Consensus PT from Analysts

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.09.
Several brokerages have recently commented on AKA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AKA
Hedge Funds Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands
a.k.a. Brands Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of AKA stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $104.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.49. a.k.a. Brands has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.75.
a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $140.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.65 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 47.38% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
a.k.a. Brands Company Profile
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, and mnml brands, as well as operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than a.k.a. Brands
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.