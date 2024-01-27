a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Receives $19.09 Consensus PT from Analysts

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.09.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AKA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 347,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in a.k.a. Brands by 131.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,032,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 585,353 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 503,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 57,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKA stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $104.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.49. a.k.a. Brands has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.75.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $140.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.65 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 47.38% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, and mnml brands, as well as operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

