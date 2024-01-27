AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of AAR by 358.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 325,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 254,470 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in AAR by 4,275.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 401,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,898,000 after purchasing an additional 392,266 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AAR by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 17.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AAR by 4.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 125,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIR opened at $57.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.69. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.06 and a 52-week high of $73.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.62.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.04 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AIR. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

