Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.65. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 790,005 shares changing hands.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $9,956,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,417,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,826,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after buying an additional 1,197,922 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,553,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 736.1% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 651,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 573,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

