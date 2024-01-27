Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) – Wedbush cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.34. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $6.73 per share.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ASO opened at $64.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $69.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.2% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

