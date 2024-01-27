ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Short Interest Down 50.4% in January

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the December 31st total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 176.0 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Price Performance

OTCMKTS ACSAF opened at C$41.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.65. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 12 month low of C$28.56 and a 12 month high of C$44.46.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain and internationally. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, airport works, hydraulic infrastructures, coasts, ports, civil engineering, educational and sports facilities, residential, and social infrastructures and facilities; undertakes contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities; and offers maintenance services for buildings, public places, and organizations.

