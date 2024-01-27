Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Acuity Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 3.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Acuity Brands to earn $14.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.5%.

AYI stock opened at $239.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.47. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $149.30 and a 52 week high of $242.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,172.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,590.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 620.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $56,734,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after acquiring an additional 195,515 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,584,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 316,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,436,000 after buying an additional 65,169 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AYI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.80.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

