Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.63

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and traded as high as $0.76. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 295,814 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 133.94% and a negative return on equity of 118.47%. Analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 147,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17,332 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 336,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

