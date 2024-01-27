Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 784,300 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the December 31st total of 1,295,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Adevinta ASA Price Performance
Shares of Adevinta ASA stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. Adevinta ASA has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $10.70.
Adevinta ASA Company Profile
