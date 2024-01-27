Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 784,300 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the December 31st total of 1,295,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Adevinta ASA Price Performance

Shares of Adevinta ASA stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. Adevinta ASA has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

Get Adevinta ASA alerts:

Adevinta ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.