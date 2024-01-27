ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Short Interest Up 466.7% in January

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 466.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
ADF Group Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of ADFJF stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. ADF Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84.
