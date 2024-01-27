Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) PT Lowered to GBX 240 at Berenberg Bank

Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.18) to GBX 240 ($3.05) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Adriatic Metals Stock Up 1.8 %
LON:ADT1 opened at GBX 171 ($2.17) on Wednesday. Adriatic Metals has a 12-month low of GBX 146 ($1.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 217 ($2.76). The company has a quick ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £504.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1,221.43 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 177.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 180.05.
Adriatic Metals Company Profile
