Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) PT Lowered to GBX 240 at Berenberg Bank

Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.18) to GBX 240 ($3.05) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Adriatic Metals Stock Up 1.8 %

LON:ADT1 opened at GBX 171 ($2.17) on Wednesday. Adriatic Metals has a 12-month low of GBX 146 ($1.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 217 ($2.76). The company has a quick ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £504.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1,221.43 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 177.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 180.05.

Get Adriatic Metals alerts:

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project located in Serbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.