Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $897,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 22.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,914 shares of company stock worth $283,725. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

AEIS stock opened at $105.03 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.86 and a 12-month high of $126.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.08 and a 200-day moving average of $104.46. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $409.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.84 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Further Reading

