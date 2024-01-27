Advantage Energy Ltd. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advantage Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advantage Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.25 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.33.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

Shares of AAV opened at C$9.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.56. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$6.79 and a one year high of C$10.50.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of C$136.72 million for the quarter.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.