Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$13.25 to C$13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$12.33.

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$9.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.26. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$6.79 and a 1 year high of C$10.50.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$136.72 million during the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.7273483 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

