Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Trading Up 0.5%

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.31 and last traded at $17.69. Approximately 16,251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 31,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.17.

About Aena S.M.E.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. It operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

