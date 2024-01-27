ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Update

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ageas SA/NV Price Performance

AGESY opened at $43.06 on Friday. ageas SA/NV has a 52 week low of $37.91 and a 52 week high of $49.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.67.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of ageas SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ageas SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. It primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.