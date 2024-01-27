Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Stock Performance

Agricultural Bank of China stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $135.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.17. Agricultural Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41.

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

