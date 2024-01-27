Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Airbus stock opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.59. Airbus has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.06.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 6.32%. Equities analysts predict that Airbus will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

