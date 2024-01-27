Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to post earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE ARE opened at $124.35 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.79, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.66.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 365.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $373,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,000,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,460,185.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $373,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,460,185.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,955. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,507,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,949,000 after purchasing an additional 345,079 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

