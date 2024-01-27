Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.06 and last traded at $14.06. Approximately 2,161 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 3,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 million, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 4.10% of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF

The Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (FRTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell Midcap Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap companies with growth characteristics. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. FRTY was launched on Feb 26, 2021 and is managed by Alger.

