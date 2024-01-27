Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 2,236 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after acquiring an additional 923,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,703,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,731,000 after acquiring an additional 463,212 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 738,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,737,000 after acquiring an additional 364,900 shares during the period. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,539,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LAMR opened at $106.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $112.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.20 and its 200 day moving average is $94.45.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.76%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Featured Stories

