Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Forward Air by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Forward Air by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWRD opened at $46.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.52. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $46.19 and a twelve month high of $121.38.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). Forward Air had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $413.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.86.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

