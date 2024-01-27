Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,249 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 110,356 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 2,234.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 60,029 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 57,458 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 7,539 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Performance Food Group by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,450 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,475,973 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $86,876,000 after purchasing an additional 35,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFGC shares. StockNews.com lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $70.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.71 and a 200 day moving average of $62.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $52.32 and a 1 year high of $71.86.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $111,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,623,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $111,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,623,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $591,010.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

