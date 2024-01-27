Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 34.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,875 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,856 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 262,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $30,167.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,502,621.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.